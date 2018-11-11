Police: Trooper recovering after impaired driver slams into back of cruiser

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper is recovering after an impaired driver smashed into the back of his cruiser early Sunday morning, police said.

The officer was on the northbound side on Interstate 93 near 495 in Andover with a woman he had just arrested in the back seat when a driver rammed the cruiser from behind, police say.

Both the trooper and the woman were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They have since been released.

The driver of the other vehicle, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

