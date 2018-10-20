Police: Trooper recovering from stab wounds after car chase ends in violence in Western Mass.

NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) – A car chase involving an 18-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man who fled state police on Route 2 ended in New Salem on Friday, where a veteran trooper was stabbed multiple times and the suspect was shot, officials said.

The man, whose name has not been released, fled a traffic stop, which triggered a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m., according to state police.

As soon as the chase ended, police say the man got out of his car and stabbed the 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck, and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. He is in stable condition following surgery.

Police say the suspect was shot once in the torso and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is also in stable condition following surgery.

The suspect was involved in a motor vehicle crash about 12 p.m. in Walpole, New Hampshire, according to a preliminary investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of that crash, he allegedly carjacked the vehicle of the other driver involved in the crash, a silver Toyota Camry, before fleeing in that vehicle into Vermont and then down Route 91 south in Massachusetts, according to police.

Police say they located him driving the Camry he carjacked and pursued him.

Officials described the trooper as a 12-year veteran of the department, who is assigned to the Athol Barracks. He has a wife and children.

The suspect is expected to be charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, among other offenses.

The incident remains under investigation.

