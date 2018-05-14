Police: Trooper shot, killed man in armed confrontation

WALES, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man in an armed confrontation.

State Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said police negotiators and tactical team member responded to a home in the town of Wales Sunday night. Police were called to the home on Route 132 regarding a domestic violence incident in which a shot was fired at a woman. She wasn’t hurt.

McCausland said police attempted to make contact with the man for several hours. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, there was an armed confrontation and the man was shot by a member of the tactical team. No police officers were hurt.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating. The names of the dead man and trooper haven’t been released yet.

