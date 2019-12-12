Police: Trooper shot man who stabbed him during altercation on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper who was stabbed by a knife-wielding Melrose man opened fire on the masked suspect during an altercation on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 54 around 12 p.m. found the suspect on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and the trooper suffering from stab and cut injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

The suspect, 18-year-old Nathan Aguilar, was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The 34-year-old trooper, who works out of the Andover barracks, was able to use his radio to call for help after opening fire on Aguilar, Mason said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later released after undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening slash wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests Aguilar pulled over in the breakdown lane, exited his vehicle and walked up to the trooper, who was sitting in his cruiser providing detail for a roadwork crew, Mason said.

Aguilar allegedly brandished a knife and attacked the trooper, prompting a struggle. The trooper “was forced” to discharge his firearm, according to Mason. Aguilar fell to the ground after being shot.

A knife was reportedly found in a travel lane on the highway close to where the altercation took place.

Video from Sky7 HD showed two lanes blocked off by multiple police cruisers and Aguilar’s gold minivan roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Mason said the trooper was a staff sergeant in the Air National Guard and a 2016 graduate of the state police academy.

It’s unclear when Aguilar will be called to court. Charges have not yet been announced.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

I'm told suspect had black ski mask covering face. Trooper was providing detail for work crew in breakdown lane. Investigators say suspect pulled into breakdown lane & walked up to cruiser. Suspect had knife & struggled w/trooper who ended up shooting suspect #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) December 12, 2019

#BREAKING #UPDATE Just learned trooper is at Lawrence General with slash type wounds. Trooper is out of Andover barracks. Suspect med flighted to Boston with gun shot injuries. Full update hopefully from scene expected in 30min to 1 hour. #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) December 12, 2019

Sources: state trooper was stabbed or cut before shots were fired on 495 around noontime #7news pic.twitter.com/RwfFeBBy5e — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 12, 2019

Essex County DA's office en route to scene of officer involved shooting on 495 south in Amesbury #7news pic.twitter.com/t7xwqNJ1SW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 12, 2019

Investigation under way into altercation between a trooper and a suspect on Route 495 S/B, just prior to x54 in #Amesbury. Injuries to both. Details still developing. More info will be released as appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 12, 2019

