Police: Trooper stabbed in head, suspect shot after car chase ends in central Mass.

NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car chase involving an 18-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man who fled state police on Route 2 ended in New Salem on Friday, where a veteran trooper was stabbed multiple times and the suspect was shot, officials said.

The man fled a traffic stop attempt, sparking a chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street before 2 p.m., according to police.

Police say the man exited his vehicle after the chase and stabbed the 47-year-old trooper multiple times in the head, shoulder, and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. He was said to be responsive upon arrival and is undergoing surgery.

Police say the suspect was shot once in the torso and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials described the trooper as a 12-year veteran of the department, who is assigned to the Athol Barracks. He has a wife and children.

The suspect is expected to be charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, among other offenses. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear why the trooper attempted to stop the man.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

