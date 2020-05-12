Police: Troopers find loaded gun on man after traffic stop while 5-year-old sleeps in back seat

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing gun and drug charges after troopers found a loaded gun on him after a traffic stop in Marlborough Tuesday while his five-year-old son slept in the car, police said.

A trooper patrolling I-290 eastbound pulled over a Volkswagen Atlas at the I-495 ramp after the Atlas was speeding more than 20 mph over the limit, police said. A license plate query allegedly determined that the car was a rental that was supposed to have been returned Monday and that the driver was not the person who had rented the car.

The car also contained a man in the passenger seat and a young child sleeping in the rear seat, police said, and when troopers frisked the driver, they allegedly found marijuana and rolling papers. The driver then put his hand into his right pocket and tried to pull something out before troopers tackled him, police said.

Troopers allegedly found a loaded Clerke .32 Smith & Wesson handgun in the driver’s pocket. After searching the car, troopers found a pouch containing additional ammunition, a bag of a substance believed to be cocaine and six tablets believed to be ecstasy, police said.

Police later determined the driver had full custody of the five-year-old and contacted the Connecticut Child Welfare Agency. The child was released to custody of a family member.

Anthony Oliver, 28, of Stratford, Connecticut, was charged with wanton and reckless child endangerment, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, trafficking in cocaine, possession of ecstasy, speeding, a marked lanes violation and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned through Marlborough District Court.

