REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers were forced to open fire after a wanted suspect attempted to run them over during a traffic stop in Revere on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers attempting to apprehend a Lynn man who was wanted for motor vehicle violations in the area of Shirley Avenue just after 1 p.m. got out of their cruisers and approached the suspect, who refused to exit his Audi, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect, who authorities identified as 21-year-old Juan Pineda, allegedly accelerated at the troopers and struck one of them in the leg as he attempted to evade capture.

During the interaction, state police say “a shot or shots were discharged by one or both troopers.”

Pineda was not struck by the gunfire and he fled the scene on foot before ditching his car in the area of Arlington Street, state police added. Revere police officers were able to nab him following a brief foot chase.

Pineda has since been taken to the state police barracks in Revere, where he was booked on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and outstanding warrant.

Both troopers were taken to a Boston hospital for evaluation.

Pineda is expected to face a judge in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office will review the findings of the state police investigation.

This shots fired incident comes just one day after three Boston police officers were injured in a shooting following an hourslong standoff in Boston.

