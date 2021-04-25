Police: Truck driver to face charges after man dies following crash in Becket

BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Becket Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-90 in Becket found a tractor trailer traveling east by mile marker 15 struck the rear of a 2020 Toyota Camry and pushed it into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, police said. Both people in the Camry were taken to the hospital where the driver, Gary Litwin, 69, of Ludlow, was pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 66-year-old Ludlow woman, suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Sienna, a 39-year-old West Springfield woman, was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 67-year-old man from West Granby, Connecticut, was not injured and is expected to face criminal charges, according to police.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

