Police trying to ID woman struck, seriously injured by hit-an-run driver in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking the public for help as they work to identify a woman who was apparently struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a woman lying in the road on Woodbury Avenue around 1 a.m. found the victim suffering from serious injuries and assisted with transporting her to Portsmouth Hospital, where she remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was struck in the area of 1840 Woodbury Ave.

She is described as white, between the ages of 25 and 35, of average height and build with dirty blonde or light brown hair.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Peter Sheldon at 603-610-7609.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)