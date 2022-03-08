(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest in the “vicious and gruesome” deaths of a married couple who was found over the weekend suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations to their bodies.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard in Daytona Beach, Florida, just before 2 a.m. Sunday found the bodies of 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman in the grass next to two bicycles, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Terry and Brenda, who were both said to be covered in blood, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Upon arrival, we noticed that this was anything but a hit-and-run. We noticed the multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed,” Young told reporters. “I’ll got to be honest with you, this is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years.”

The bicycles are being processed for evidence and autopsies will be performed on the victims to determine an exact cause of death.

A surveillance camera that captured video of the person of interest in this case showed him wearing light-colored pants and possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Daytona Beach Police Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257.

THREAD (1 OF 2): Can you tell us who this is?



We're looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/3vtWj0a6F7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 8, 2022

