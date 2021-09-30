BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are trying to track down the driver who hit a boy with a car in Dorchester before driving away from the scene on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. found a child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, later described as a white GMC SUV with some damage, according to Boston police.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

The driver reportedly took off from the scene.

Nicole Lamontaque, a neighborhood resident who witnessed the “horrifying” crash, says she rushed over to help the child.

“When his body flew over here underneath this car, I wanted to get him out, get him on his back, check on him, love him, hug him,” she said. “We didn’t know if he’s going to die, what condition he’s in, but my job was to rescue his body and hold him until help came.”

Lamontaque added that she called for helped and stayed with the boy until help arrived.

She is now calling for the city to make the intersection safer.

“I want a light right there to save lives,” Lamontaque said. “I need the city to put a light there to let people know this intersection that goes into Columbia from Intervale is deadly.”

Other neighbors stated that they’re afraid to cross the intersection.

“They need to put more crosswalks over here, especially with the school being right here,” another resident said. “I’m scared to even cross when I’m crossing that street right there, on Intervale right there. It’s ridiculous.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)