Police turn to drones, K9 units as investigation into ‘disturbances’ felt in Peabody continues

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to drone teams and K9 units as they continue to investigate “disturbances” that were reportedly felt and heard in the city on Tuesday.

The disturbances were reported in the area of Goodwin Circle near the city’s downtown section around 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to the Peabody Police Department.

They were described as mysterious shakes and loud noises.

“There will be law enforcement drone teams and EOD canine units in the area today to assist in our investigation to determine the origin of yesterday’s loud noises that were heard and felt in Peabody,” the police department said in a tweet on Wednesday. “If you see a law enforcement canine, please do not approach or interact.”

A Facebook post on the department’s page drew dozens of comments from people who had similar experiences.

“Thank you to all who have reached out and we will continue to inform the community when we have more to add,” the department added.

Police say they have since contacted Boston University’s seismologists to assist with their investigation. Officials in Lynn and Lynnfield were also notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 978-531-1212.

Thank you to all who have reached out and we will continue to inform the community when we have more to add. — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) February 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)