Police turn to helicopters in search for missing Chicopee boy

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local have turned to helicopters in the search for an 11-year-old Chicopee boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

Aiden Blanchard was last seen on Friday February 5 around 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Authorities believe he was headed toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

He is described as 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

The State Police Air Wing was unable to find any new evidence related to his disappearance.

So far, police have used divers, boats and drones in their search

A search of the area will continue in the coming days.

So far, no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who has information that may help locate Aiden, or who believes they may have seen him, should immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

