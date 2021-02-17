Police turn to public for help after 2 people violently attacked in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are turning to the public for help as they investigate whether the same person is behind two violent attacks in the city last week.

A 32-year-old man was walking to a store on Western Avenue around 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 when he was attacked from behind and critically injured, according to police.

“He got hurt really badly,” said Claribel Veliz-Mota, who lives in the area. “He was in really bad condition.”

Neighbors shared surveillance video with 7NEWS that they say shows the man walking on the sidewalk just moments before the assault happened. The video also shows people rushing to help the man.

“I didn’t know what was going on when I saw the ambulance and everything,” Veliz-Mota said. “Very sad to have their family member coming from their house just recently it’s very scary.”

Investigators confirmed this was the second random attack of the night. The first happened about 30 minutes earlier and just around the corner in another area of Market Square.

A business owner told 7NEWS he was helping a customer when he heard a woman screaming for help.

The 29-year-old woman was hit in the head from behind by a blunt object, according to police. They believe she will recover from her injuries.

“That could have been one of my family members or even myself and I have a son so that’s scary,” Veliz-Mota said.

An arrest has been made in the assault of the woman and police are working to figure out if the attacker is connected to both crimes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack on Western Avenue is asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help defer the costs of the male victim’s medical expenses.

