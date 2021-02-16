Police turn to public for help after man ‘violently’ attacked in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a suspect who “violently” attacked a man in the city last week, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 570 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, Lynn police said in a tweet.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

ATTENTION – PLEASE SHARE: On February 10, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. a male was violently attacked in the area of 570 Western Ave. Lynn Police are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault to contact Lynn Police at 781-595-2000.

