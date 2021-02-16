Police turn to public for help after man ‘violently’ attacked in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a suspect who “violently” attacked a man in the city last week, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 570 Western Ave. around 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 found the victim suffering from undisclosed injuries, Lynn police said in a tweet.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending