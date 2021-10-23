FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries throughout Fall River.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 150-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police Detective Derek Beaulieu at 508-324-2796.

