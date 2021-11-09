DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a shooting in Dorchester over the weekend.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 516 Columbia Road shortly before 8 p.m. according to police

Not long after, a man arrived at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

The two people who are wanted were seen walking in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 617-343-4275.

