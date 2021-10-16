ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a 77-year-old Adams woman with an “altered mental status.”

Paula Kelsey was last seen in the area of Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire, Massachusetts around 7:25 a.m. on Friday.

Kelsey was last seen wearing a black or red shirt, black and white leggings, and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red, according to state police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 ext. 0.

.@AdamsPolice & surrounding departments, along w/ Mass. State Police & Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue have been searching for missing person Paula Kelsey. Please view poster and call the number on it (or 911) if you see or have info about her. Please share this. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/O8PEa3ylgA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 16, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)