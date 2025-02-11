CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Carlisle police are turning to the public for tips as they investigate a dog attack at a park on Saturday.

Officers responding to a dog attacked by another dog at the Towle Field trails around 2:20 p.m. learned that a 6-year-old Maltese that was off its leash was severely bitten by another dog, according to police.

The Maltese was taken to a nearby vet but had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries.

A woman who was with the dog that bit the Maltese provided police with the name Michaela and gave them a phone number that doesn’t work.

Anyone with information is urged to call Carlisle Animal Inspector Gene Delano at 978-369-1155.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)