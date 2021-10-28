DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue around 2:15 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-3434275.

