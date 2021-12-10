MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two cases of fraud in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The suspect allegedly went to two different financial institutions in Manchester and used fake IDs to withdraw a large amount of money on December 2 and 3, according to Manchester police.

Surveillance images showed the suspect getting into a C300 with black fenders and a grill following the crimes, police said.

Police say the suspect has allegedly committed fraud at other financial institutions outside of Manchester.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or their car is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 603-624-4040.

