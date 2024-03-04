MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help locating an 18-year-old Milton woman who was last seen at South Station on Sunda.

Mimmi Huria attends a boarding high school in Maine and took a bus from school to South Station, according to police. She was last seen as South Station at 12:15 p.m.

She he is described as a black female with dark eyes, black medium length hair, 5’4” inches tall and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants with red pants underneath and possibly wearing a head scarf.

She was travelling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

It has been confirmed Mimmi Huria got off the bus at South Station and was last observed near Dewey Square.

Anyone with information about Mimmi Huria’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 617-698-1212. The Milton Police Department is investigating this disappearance along with the Transit Police Department.

