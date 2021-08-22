HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people died in a two-car crash on I-91 in Holyoke Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-91 by the 14-mile marker found a Subaru had been driving north in the southbound line before crashing into another car, police said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the second car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

