BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old student is in custody and two guns were recovered from Charlestown High School.

The first gun was safely recovered late Thursday morning.

School employees told 7News the weapon was found in a locker.

One student said everyone waited in the cafeteria for at least 30 minutes with no information on what was happening during the search and recovery.

“I was kind of scared,” he said.

“That’s not safe for schools,” another student added. “Not safe.”

The gun will now be processed by crime scene investigators.

Just before 1 p.m., authorities reported that a second gun was recovered at the high school, which led to the building being put in “safe mode.”

Just before 1 p.m., authorities reported that a second gun was recovered at the high school. Charlestown High was let out early after the second gun was recovered. Police planned to sweep the school shortly and the school was placed in safe mode.

Boston Police Detectives emerged from Charlestown High with what appeared to be a box with a gun inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on air.

