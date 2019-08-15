Police: Two men arrested following shooting incident in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been taken into custody following an investigation of a shooting incident that occurred in Jamaica Plain on Monday.

Boston police arrested Andre Raper, 26, of Jamaica Plain and Jerome Barrows, 22, of Roxbury on Wednesday.

Raper was arrested in the area of 934 Parker Street for an active straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court for Carrying a Firearm without a License, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building.

Barrows was arrested in the area of 277 Centre Street for an active straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court for charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the area of 50 Lamartine Street in Jamaica Plain late Monday night received information that two unknown black males were shooting across Centre Street.

Officers canvassed the area with this information and eventually located ballistic evidence in front of 279 Centre Street and additionally located an adult male victim who suffered a non-life-threatening apparent graze wound.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)