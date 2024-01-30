LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a man holding an infant in Lawrence Monday afternoon, police announced.

Lawrence police said officers first responded to the Newbury Street area around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight.

On scene, police said, officers found an adult male with apparent stab wounds and an infant who was injured but not stabbed.

Police said the man had been holding the child before the start of the fight. Both the man and the infant were subsequently taken to a local hospital before being transferred to hospitals in Boston.

Police on Monday said the incident was not believed to be a random act of violence.

In an update late Tuesday morning, police said Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, 27, of Lawrence had been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Hernandez was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

Police said a second individual was also in custody but did not identify the individual or any charges against them.

