WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were shot in Wakefield and state and local police are canvasing the area for multiple suspects Tuesday night, officials said.

Police are currently searching in the area of the Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street.

Police tell 7NEWS they believe this may have been a targeted shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at (781) 245-1212, extension three.

Details at this time are limited.

