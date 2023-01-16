BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday, according to police.

Officials say a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, both males from Boston, are facing charges including delinquent to wit: assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit: joint venture.

On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street. Upon arrival, and after speaking to the victim, police discovered that the suspects fled on foot towards Temple Place.

While still on scene, police say they received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers that a group of teenagers were seen running from the scene and one of them was in possession of a knife.

Officers searched the area and found the two suspects, who had just boarded an MBTA bus near Tremont Street and Avery Street. They also recovered a folding knife.

Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)