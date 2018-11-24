Police: Tyngsboro officer injured by driver who backed into cruiser during traffic stop

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsboro police officer was injured early Saturday morning when a man he pulled over for committing a traffic violation suddenly reversed into his cruiser, officials said.

Officer Daniel Campbell was conducting a traffic stop just before 7 a.m. when 27-year-old Camilo Cruz, of Newton, reversed into his cruiser, according to Tyngsboro police.

Campbell, hurt from the impact of the crash, exited the vehicle and held Cruz and his passengers at gunpoint while waiting for other officers to arrive.

One of Cruz’s two passengers, Jose Reyes, 47, of Roxbury was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe praised Campbell, who graduated from the police academy two weeks ago saying, “The rigorous and effective academy training programs were on full display this morning, but at the end of the day, it was Officer Campbell himself, with less than a month as a full-time officer, who remained calm and used restraint in the face of an imminent threat.”

Cruz is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

