PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Pelham, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Officers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Marsh Road around 11:59 p.m. found Talisman Escott, 51, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews extricated the woman from the vehicle. She was then taken to Lowell General Hospital before being transferred to Tufts Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Pelham police.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle had been traveling south on Marsh Road before crossing to the wrong side of the road and crashing into a telephone pole, snapping the pole in half. The vehicle continued another 50 feet, striking a parked vehicle in the driveway before flipping over and coming to rest on its roof against a tree.

Marsh Road will remain closed until the utility company removes the telephone pole and wires from the roadway, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Gilberto Brown.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

