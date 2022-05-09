BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber Eats driver is facing numerous gun charges after allegedly threatening a car full of people with a loaded handgun after he was cut off in Brookline, police said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident in Cleveland Circle Friday night were told a car with three adults and two children made a U-turn over the Green Line tracks, and police said that car likely cut off the Uber Eats driver. Witnesses told police the driver pulled in front of the car on Beacon Street, got out and banged on the car’s window with a gun in his hand.

Police pulled over a car matching the description of the Uber Eats driver’s vehicle and allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car. Frantz Smith, 38, of Brockton, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a large capacity firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm without a license.

Smith was arraigned in Brookline District Court Monday and held pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

