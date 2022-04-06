FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway in Fitchburg, according to police.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene Wednesday afternoon where police and firefighters could be seen parked along a wooded roadway next to a body of water.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

