Police: Underage college student found passed out drunk in middle of Hingham street

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are warning recent high school graduates, promgoers and college students on summer break to exercise caution after a teenager was found passed out drunk in the middle of a street in the town early Friday morning.
A motorist traveling up a blind hill found the underage college student sleeping in the road around 4:30 a.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.
Police say the teenager was “extremely drunk.” Fortunately, he was not injured.
“Tragedy avoided,” the department said in a tweet.
