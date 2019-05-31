Police: Underage college student found passed out drunk in middle of Hingham street

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are warning recent high school graduates, promgoers and college students on summer break to exercise caution after a teenager was found passed out drunk in the middle of a street in the town early Friday morning.

A motorist traveling up a blind hill found the underage college student sleeping in the road around 4:30 a.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.

Police say the teenager was “extremely drunk.” Fortunately, he was not injured.

“Tragedy avoided,” the department said in a tweet.

Teens/Parents: Tragedy avoided. Recently, a driver at 4:30am was paying attention and stopped to protect a person in the road on a blind hill. The teen, an underage college student, was extremely drunk and had passed out on the road. It’s graduation, prom & school break season. pic.twitter.com/1OKov8dsIc — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) May 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)