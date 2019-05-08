Police: Underage drinking party in NH ends with 2 arrests

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The teenage host of an underage drinking party, along with a partygoer, were arrested Saturday night after an anonymous tip led police to a home in Bedford, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an ongoing party where people under 21 were believed to be consuming alcohol found a 15-year-old boy who had fallen ill from drinking, according to the Bedford Police Department. The teen was later arrested.

A second 15-year-old boy was placed under arrest after he allegedly provided a false name to officers and was then uncooperative while being taken into custody.

“This incident is an example of some of the serious consequences of underage drinking, of which legal liability is only part of the equation,” Chief John J. Bryfonski said in a press release. “Underage individuals and adults alike need to be aware of the law, and it’s incumbent upon parents and guardians to understand their responsibility to prevent their kids from drinking underage.”

One boy is charged with unlawful possession due to intoxication and facilitating an underage party. The other is charged with resisting arrest and providing false information.

Additional minors involved in the party were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents, police said.

