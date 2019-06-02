Police: Underage drunken driver clocked at 102 mph on I-93 in NH

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he was clocked at 102 mph on I-93 in Bow, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

A trooper monitoring traffic on the highway about 11:30 p.m. stopped Anthony Rosales, of Concord, New Hampshire, after he drove by at 102 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to state police.

Rosales was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, underage driving while under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of alcohol.

A passenger, John Jellue, 23, of Concord, was arrested on a charge of obstruction of a government administration.

Two juveniles were also arrested on charges including unlawful possession of alcohol and an outstanding warrant.

Rosales and Jellue will be arraigned in the 6th Circut Concord District Court.

