MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An underage drunken driver crashed into a guardrail in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Joppa and Bedford roads around 1:15 a.m. discovered 20-year-old Katherine Wulbrecht involved in a single-car crash, according to police.

While speaking with Wulbrecht, officers allegedly noticed possible signs of impairment due to the consumption of alcohol.

Wulbrecht was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor — aggravated per se, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on July 25.

