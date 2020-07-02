Police: Undercover detectives bust Mass. man with car full of fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to sell illegal fireworks to an undercover detective earlier this week.

Orlando Iturrino, 40, of Springfield, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful sale of fireworks, according to the Springfield Police Department.

A narcotics team busted Iturrino with a car full of fireworks after he arranged to sell some of his stash to an undercover detective, police said.

Iturrino was taken into custody and police seized all of his fireworks.

No additional information was imemdiaely avaialble.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)