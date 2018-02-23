SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a pregnant goat at a family dairy farm in Scarborough.

The Scarborough Police Department said Thursday someone trespassed onto the farm’s property and shot the 5-year-old goat named Ava while the animal was sitting in a fenced-in pen over the weekend.

Smiling Hill Farm and Hillside Lumber says Ava was found dead during the Sunday morning feeding. The Portland Press Herald reports the farm is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification and arrest of the shooter.

Information regarding any suspicious sightings at the farm property during the early morning hours Sunday may be reported to Scarborough police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)