Police: Unresponsive driver with child in truck crashes into multiple cars in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An unresponsive driver with a child in his truck crashed into multiple cars on I-93 in Wilmington Saturday, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash Saturday morning on I-93 near Exit 40 found a pickup truck had struck several cars before crashing into a guardrail, police said.

The driver was unresponsive and was treated with Narcan, police said. A child was in the truck during the crashes, but was unhurt.

Police are investigating the crashes.

