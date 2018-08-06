Police: Unresponsive man pulled from water at Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An unresponsive man was pulled from the water at Revere Beach Monday, state police said.

Emergency crews responding to a bathhouse on Shirley Avenue for a report of a person in the water found the man around 4 p.m.

Lifeguards administered CPR before the victim was taken to Mass General Hospital for additional treatment, according to police. His condition was not immediately known.

The man’s name has not been made public.

No additional details were available.

