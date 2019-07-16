Police: Unresponsive man pulled from water off Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An unresponsive man was pulled from the water at Revere Beach Tuesday, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a possible drowning found the man unconscious around 3 p.m.

A group of bystanders reportedly dragged him from the water and he was transported to a hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

The man’s name has not been made public.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)