Police: Unresponsive person pulled from water on Cape Cod

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an unresponsive person was pulled from the water Monday afternoon on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding about 1:30 p.m. to Taylor Point in Bourne for a report of a person floating in the water found a man who had been pulled to shore by a passing boater.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken an area hospital after first responders attempted CPR at the scene, according to police. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

No additional details were available.

Neighbors rushed to action after they found someone unresponsive, floating in the water near Taylor Point this afternoon. They rushed him to shore and tried CPR. Condition unknown, but DA's office is investigating. #7News pic.twitter.com/7iwjrm5wkJ — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)