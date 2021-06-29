TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a woman was pulled from a pool in Truro Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive person in a pool at the Cape View Motel at 11:15 a.m. found a 57-year-old woman had been pulled from the pool by guests, police said. First responders performed CPR and the woman was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

