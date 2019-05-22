Police: Unruly man resisted arrest, assaulted officer in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An unruly man who police say resisted arrest and assaulted an officer was arrested Tuesday in Hyannis, police say.

Officers pulling over a 2009 Ford Expedition about 11 p.m. for a motor vehicle infraction on Airport Road say the male operator, Clifford Ostane, 36, of Brighton, refused to identify himself to police, while a male passenger, Kenneth Providence, 21, of Brighton, videotaped the encounter on his cell phone and repeatedly interfered with police as they talked with Ostane, according to Barnstable police.

As Ostane was placed under arrest, police say Providence clung to the undercarriage of the vehicle, refusing to listen to police, and also biting, kicking, and grabbing the taser of an officer, police say.

He was later taken into custody.

During the investigation, narcotics were discovered in both men.

Ostane was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a defective tail light, resisting/obstructing arrest, failure to produce a driver’s license to police, operating with a revoked license (subsequent offense), and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Providence was charged with interfering with a police officer, resisting/obstructing arrest, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disarming a police officer, and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

