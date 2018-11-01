SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An unruly Salem man armed with a knife tried picking fights with people on a Commuter Rail train Halloween night, transit police said.

Officers assigned to the Salem Commuter Rail station for the Haunted Happenings festivities received a radio call around 6:45 p.m. about a disruptive man arriving shortly on a train.

Witnesses told the officers that 25-year-old Christopher Leclerc was intimidating passengers, challenging people to fist fights, drinking alcohol and invading others personal space in an aggressive manner, police said.

When a male passenger asked Leclerc to stop bother passengers, Leclerc allegedly responded by pulling out a knife, taking a fighting position and threatening harm.

Officers placed Leclerc into custody and recovered a knife from his pocket as well as prescription narcotics in someone else’s name, police said.

He was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (knife) and possession of class E drugs.

