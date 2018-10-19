MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man seen walking around Manchester Community College early Friday morning was found with methamphetamine in his pocket, according to Manchester police.

Officer Kyle Daly responding to a call of an unwanted person on campus just before 1 a.m. met with a security guard who allegedly said 23-year-old Benjamin Avery of New Boston had no legitimate reason to be on the property.

Avery consented to a search and the officer found a small glass vial containing a rock-like substance in his pocket, police said.

The substance reportedly tested positive for meth.

Avery was charged with possession of controlled drugs and transported to police headquarters.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Friday.

