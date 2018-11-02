MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An unwanted woman who refused to leave a New Hampshire apartment Thursday evening bit an officer and began urinating as police took her into custody, authorities said.

Officers responding to 335 Dubuque St. in Manchester around 3:40 p.m. spoke with a resident who said he came home and was denied entry into his apartment because an unknown woman locked him out and refused to let him inside.

The officers asked the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Mercedes Stengel of Manchester, to leave the apartment but she allegedly refused.

They attempted to place her into custody for criminal trespassing but she instead dropped to the floor and began rolling around, police said.

Stengel allegedly began digging her fingernails into one officer’s finger while in handcuffs.

She then dropped to the ground a second time as the officers escorted her out of the building and bit a second officer’s chin as they tried picking her up from the ground, according to police.

As the officers placed Stengel into the transport wagon, she allegedly started urinating.

She was transported to Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Stengel is set to face a judge Friday in 9th Circuit Court – Manchester on the charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest/detention and two counts of simple assault.

