GREENVILLE, SC (WHDH) — Surveillance video caught the moments when a tree fell onto a school bus.

Officials on the scene confirmed that the tree became uprooted and fell onto the roof of the bus.

Five students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Officials said the driver was not hurt.

On Thursday, a school district spokesperson said the students and the bus driver had not yet returned to school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)