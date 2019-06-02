Police: Upton man arrested for driving 129 mph on I-93 in NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An Upton man is facing criminal charges after police say he was stopped for driving 129 mph on Interstate-93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Troopers responding to multiple complaints about a small group of BMWs that were speeding along I-93 stopped a BMW Series 1 coupe in Canterbury that had blown by them at 129 mph, according to state police.

The driver, Joseph M. Roman, 31, was arrested on a reckless operation of a motor vehicle charge.

He was released on public recognizance bail pending his July 26 arraignment in Concord District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Mark Barrett at 603-223-4381 or Mark.Barrett@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)