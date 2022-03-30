LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a dog was found suffering from a gunshot in Lynn on Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot in the area of Forest Hill Avenue around 9:45 p.m. spoke to the owner of a golden retriever who said their pet had been shot in the leg, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police are urging the person who discharged the weapon to come forward and it’s not clear if charges will be filed because investigators say they are not sure why the gun was fired.

The dog has since had its leg amputated due to the severity of the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lynn police.

